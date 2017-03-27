Ashgabat, Ljubljana mull prospects of cooperation
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Slovenia's Foreign Minister Karl Viktor Erjavec discussed the two countries' cooperation, the Turkmen government said in a message. Importance of intergovernmental agreements and other normative legal documents, signed during the Turkmen president's official visit to Slovenia in May 2015, was noted during the meeting.
