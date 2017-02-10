UPDATE 1-Slovenian banks' net profit triples in 2016

LJUBLJANA, Feb 21 Slovenian banks' combined net profit tripled last year, reflecting lower provisions for bad loans and a strengthening economy although lending to the private sector remains weak, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday. The bank, in its monthly report, also said Slovenian tax income this year could exceed the target in the state budget due to favourable economic conditions, but warned "this must not lead to higher spending but to faster improvement in public finances."

