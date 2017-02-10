UPDATE 1-Slovenian banks' net profit triples in 2016
LJUBLJANA, Feb 21 Slovenian banks' combined net profit tripled last year, reflecting lower provisions for bad loans and a strengthening economy although lending to the private sector remains weak, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday. The bank, in its monthly report, also said Slovenian tax income this year could exceed the target in the state budget due to favourable economic conditions, but warned "this must not lead to higher spending but to faster improvement in public finances."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb 12
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC