Slovenia law legalizes same-sex marriage, but not adoption

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Jurist

Ksenija Klampfer said a lesbian couple will be the first to get married under a law passed by the Slovenian government last year. The law was passed [Radio-Television Slovenia report, in Slovenian] in a 51-28 vote [JURIST report] months after a referendum to halt the legalization [text, PDF, in Slovenian] of same-sex marriages was voted on by the public.

Chicago, IL

