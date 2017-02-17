Putin says could meet Trump in Sloven...

Putin says could meet Trump in Slovenia, but choice not Moscow's alone

Friday Feb 10

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ljubljana would be a good place for him to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, but that the decision about where to meet was not Moscow's alone. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 10, 2017.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 25,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,993

