Putin says could meet Trump in Sloven...

Putin says could meet Trump in Slovenia, but choice not Moscow's alone

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Reuters

Slovenia would be a good place for a first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin said on Friday, but he said the choice of venue would not be Moscow's alone. Putin made the comments after Slovenian President Borut Pahor offered Ljubljana, his country's capital, as a venue for a meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders who have not met since Trump's inauguration last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb 12 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb 2 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC