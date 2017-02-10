Putin floats a summit with Trump in Slovenia, the first lady's birthplace
Putin floats a summit with Trump in Slovenia, the first lady's birthplace Russian leader says a meeting could help repair ties that have deteriorated over the last 5 years. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kXa5QK Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with visiting Slovenian President Borut Pahor at the Kremlin in Moscow on Feb. 10,.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb 12
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC