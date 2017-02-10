Melania lawsuit says article hurt chance to make millions
First Lady Melania Trump has filed a lawsuit against a British newspaper, saying a defamatory article it later retracted deprived her of the chance to launch a lucrative brand of clothing, shoes, jewelry and perfume. The suit against the publisher of the Daily Mail accused it of causing "tremendous harm" to her reputation and making it nearly impossible to take advantage of "major business opportunities" available "for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|pamios216
|14
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC