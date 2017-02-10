Melania lawsuit says article hurt chance to make millions

First Lady Melania Trump has filed a lawsuit against a British newspaper, saying a defamatory article it later retracted deprived her of the chance to launch a lucrative brand of clothing, shoes, jewelry and perfume. The suit against the publisher of the Daily Mail accused it of causing "tremendous harm" to her reputation and making it nearly impossible to take advantage of "major business opportunities" available "for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world."

