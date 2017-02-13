Mar a Elena Gonz lez's first solo gal...

Mar a Elena Gonz lez's first solo gallery exhibition at Hirschl & Adler opens in New York

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Art Daily

Hirschl & Adler Modern is presenting Tempo, the first solo gallery exhibition at Hirschl & Adler by internationally-recognized sculptor Maria Elena Gonzalez. The Cuban-born artist interweaves the conceptual with a strong dedication to craft in her complex installations and poetic arrangements, exploring themes like identity, memory, and dislocation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Sun ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb 2 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC