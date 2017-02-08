Liebherr: Italian Deliveries Reached ...

Liebherr: Italian Deliveries Reached a Record Level in 2016

Last year Liebherr Maritime Cranes delivered nine mobile harbor cranes, four reachstackers, three rail mounted gantry cranes and one ship-to-shore container crane to various Italian ports. Since Liebherr has been engaged in the manufacturing of maritime cargo handling equipment, Italian ports proved to be reliable and valuable partners.

