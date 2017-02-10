BRIEF-Clientele Ltd says diluted HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 up 10 pct
LJUBLJANA, Feb 20 TCH Cogeme, part of Italian investment firm Palladio Holding Group, has dropped a plan to take over Slovenia's car parts maker Cimos as agreed in October, Slovenian investment company Alta, which is representing TCH Cogeme, said on Monday. LONDON, February 20 This commentary replaces the version published on 22 July 2016 to include the bond rating of National Asset Management Ltd .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb 12
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC