Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company To Perform Play and Play, March 15 and March 20

Dance enthusiasts in two European cities, Cremona, Italy, and Ljubljana, Slovenia, will have the opportunity to watch performances by the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company when the award-winning choreographer, MacArthur Genius Award and National Medal of the Arts recipient Bill T. Jones presents his mesmerizing Play and Play: An Evening of Movement and Music at Teatro Ponchielli, Cremona , Italy on March 15, 2017, 8:30pm and at Gallus Hall in Ljubljana , Slovenia on March 20, 7:30pm. Known for its powerful and varied subject matter, Play and Play applies Jones's inventive choreography to some of the most important Western musical works of our time.

