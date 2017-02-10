Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company To Perform Play and Play, March 15 and March 20
Dance enthusiasts in two European cities, Cremona, Italy, and Ljubljana, Slovenia, will have the opportunity to watch performances by the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company when the award-winning choreographer, MacArthur Genius Award and National Medal of the Arts recipient Bill T. Jones presents his mesmerizing Play and Play: An Evening of Movement and Music at Teatro Ponchielli, Cremona , Italy on March 15, 2017, 8:30pm and at Gallus Hall in Ljubljana , Slovenia on March 20, 7:30pm. Known for its powerful and varied subject matter, Play and Play applies Jones's inventive choreography to some of the most important Western musical works of our time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb 12
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC