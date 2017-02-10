Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company To P...

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company To Perform Play and Play, March 15 and March 20

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Dance enthusiasts in two European cities, Cremona, Italy, and Ljubljana, Slovenia, will have the opportunity to watch performances by the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company when the award-winning choreographer, MacArthur Genius Award and National Medal of the Arts recipient Bill T. Jones presents his mesmerizing Play and Play: An Evening of Movement and Music at Teatro Ponchielli, Cremona , Italy on March 15, 2017, 8:30pm and at Gallus Hall in Ljubljana , Slovenia on March 20, 7:30pm. Known for its powerful and varied subject matter, Play and Play applies Jones's inventive choreography to some of the most important Western musical works of our time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb 12 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb 2 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,988 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC