Alexander Balanescu / Zlatko Kaucic /...

Alexander Balanescu / Zlatko Kaucic / Javier Girotto: East West Daydreams

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: All About Jazz

East West Daydreams is one of those recordings that grabs one's attention immediately, only to be quickly and completely overwhelmed by the musicianship, drama and intensity of the music. The trio of violinist on woodwinds have collected five live recordings from a number of years ago in cities all over Europe: Vienna, Austria at the Porgy & Bess Jazz Club , Florence, Italy at the Pinocchio Jazz Club , Ljubljana, Slovenia at the Cankar Center , Triest, Italy at Knulp and A kofja Loka, Slovenia at the Castle Chapel .

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb 2 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Dec '16 pamios216 14
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,760 • Total comments across all topics: 278,778,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC