Alexander Balanescu / Zlatko Kaucic / Javier Girotto: East West Daydreams
East West Daydreams is one of those recordings that grabs one's attention immediately, only to be quickly and completely overwhelmed by the musicianship, drama and intensity of the music. The trio of violinist on woodwinds have collected five live recordings from a number of years ago in cities all over Europe: Vienna, Austria at the Porgy & Bess Jazz Club , Florence, Italy at the Pinocchio Jazz Club , Ljubljana, Slovenia at the Cankar Center , Triest, Italy at Knulp and A kofja Loka, Slovenia at the Castle Chapel .
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|pamios216
|14
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC