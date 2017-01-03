Slovenian bishops lament chapel desecration
The spokesman for the Slovenian Bishops' Conference has issued a statement lamenting the January 2 desecration of a mountain chapel near Ljubljana - an incident in which the words "Allahu Akhbar" were sprayed on the outside walls. The bishops' spokesman, Tadej Strehovec, described the act as one "directed against the peaceful coexistence between religious communities in Slovenia."
