Slovenian bishops lament chapel desec...

Slovenian bishops lament chapel desecration

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

The spokesman for the Slovenian Bishops' Conference has issued a statement lamenting the January 2 desecration of a mountain chapel near Ljubljana - an incident in which the words "Allahu Akhbar" were sprayed on the outside walls. The bishops' spokesman, Tadej Strehovec, described the act as one "directed against the peaceful coexistence between religious communities in Slovenia."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Dec 20 pamios216 14
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
News Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15) Jun '15 Joe Serpa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,697

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC