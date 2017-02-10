'Slovenia Defence & Security Report 2...

'Slovenia Defence & Security Report 2017' Published

The Slovenian defence market will grow over the coming years amid improving economic conditions and intensifying pressure to increase defence spending from NATO. This process will be gradual, however, and the overall size of the market will remain small on a regional comparison , given Slovenia's relatively stable security environment, small armed forces and socio-economic spending priorities.

