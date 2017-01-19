Slovenia, birthplace of Melania Trump, to boost NATO defense
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Slovenia, the birthplace of America's next first lady, plans to deploy troops to Latvia, joining NATO efforts to defend the Baltics against a possible Russian threat. The government says that NATO's enhanced forward presence in eastern Europe is "a responsible and proportionate measure" aimed at promoting peace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|pamios216
|14
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
|Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Joe Serpa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC