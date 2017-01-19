Slovenia, birthplace of Melania Trump...

Slovenia, birthplace of Melania Trump, to boost NATO defense

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Washington Post

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Slovenia, the birthplace of America's next first lady, plans to deploy troops to Latvia, joining NATO efforts to defend the Baltics against a possible Russian threat. The government says that NATO's enhanced forward presence in eastern Europe is "a responsible and proportionate measure" aimed at promoting peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Dec '16 pamios216 14
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
News Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15) Jun '15 Joe Serpa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,128,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC