Sevnica, Slovenia Is Hoping for a FLOTUS Tourism Bump

Saturday Jan 21

Make Slovenian tourism great again? We doubt the nation is on the bucket list for most Trump supporters, but curiosity may spur internal tourism. "First Lady" apple pies in the Kruhek bakery in Melania Trump's hometown of Sevnica in Slovenia are selling like hot cakes.

