Report: Revolution sign Slovenian defender Antonio Mlinar
Antonio Mlinar will be introduced tomorrow as a new @NERevolution signing. 25yr old CB, club captain recently capped by Slovenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bent Musket.
