Recent Listening 1/30
John Abercrombie Quartet - Up and Coming Guitarist John Abercrombie builds upon the success he found on his pervious album, 39 Steps, with another quartet album featuring Marc Copland on piano, Drew Gress on bass and Joey Baron on drums. The music is patient and melodic, and at times mild and melancholy.
