Recent Listening 1/30

Recent Listening 1/30

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Jazz & Blues Music Reviews

John Abercrombie Quartet - Up and Coming Guitarist John Abercrombie builds upon the success he found on his pervious album, 39 Steps, with another quartet album featuring Marc Copland on piano, Drew Gress on bass and Joey Baron on drums. The music is patient and melodic, and at times mild and melancholy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jazz & Blues Music Reviews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Dec '16 pamios216 14
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
News Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15) Jun '15 Joe Serpa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,456 • Total comments across all topics: 278,438,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC