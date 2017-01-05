Prague, Ljubljana to seek UNESCO-list...

Prague, Ljubljana to seek UNESCO-listing of Plecnik's buildings

The Czech Republic along with Slovenia may apply for the UNESCO-listing of a church designed by Slovenian architect Josip Plecnik in Prague and his buildings in Ljubljana next year, Dita Limova, head of the Culture Ministry's UNESCO section, has told CTK. The world will commemorate the 60th death anniversary of Plecnik, whose work combines inspiration by ancient architecture with modernity, on January 7. In the Czech Republic, Plecnik has set his original stamp mainly on Prague Castle, the presidential seat, which he reconstructed in the 1920s and 1930s under the first Czechoslovak president Tomas Garrigue Masaryk .

