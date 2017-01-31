Onefinestay's founders are working on...

Onefinestay's founders are working on a smart intercom startup called Klevio

Onefinestay's cofounders Demetrios Zoppos and Greg Marsh are working on a new startup called Klevio, a smart intercom system which lets you open your door with your phone. Klevio is currently in alpha testing and Zoppos told Business Insider that a product launch is slated for the second quarter.

