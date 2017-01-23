Melania Trump: a look at the First Lady's humble roots in Slovenia
The US is welcoming its new First Lady, Melania Trump, on Friday - we take a look at her modest beginnings Growing up in a Slovenian village of fewer than 5,000 inhabitants, a young Melania Trump could never have imagined that she would one day be moving into the White House. The former model is set to become the First Lady of the United States when her husband Donald is sworn in as the 45th President on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|pamios216
|14
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
|Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Joe Serpa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC