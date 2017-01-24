Italy orders to cull over 20,000 turk...

Italy orders to cull over 20,000 turkeys after bird flu outbreak confirmed in farm

Italian authorities on Monday ordered the cull of some 20,000 turkeys, after an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza was confirmed in a farm in the northeast of the country. The outbreak was discovered in the farm at the outskirts of the town of Mira in Venice province on Saturday, according to the epidemiological surveillance service of the Veneto region.

