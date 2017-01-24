Italy orders to cull over 20,000 turkeys after bird flu outbreak confirmed in farm
Italian authorities on Monday ordered the cull of some 20,000 turkeys, after an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza was confirmed in a farm in the northeast of the country. The outbreak was discovered in the farm at the outskirts of the town of Mira in Venice province on Saturday, according to the epidemiological surveillance service of the Veneto region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|pamios216
|14
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
|Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Joe Serpa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC