DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Feb. 21

Friday Jan 27

SYDNEY, Australia - Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle gives opening remarks at the CLS FX industry reception - 0745 GMT. LJUBLJANA - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to give a speech at the joint ECB/Bank of Slovenia conference on the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the euro - 1215 GMT.

Chicago, IL

