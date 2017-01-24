Czech, Slovenian PMs talk about renew...

Czech, Slovenian PMs talk about renewal of port of Koper

Czech and Slovenian prime ministers, Bohuslav Sobotka and Miro Cerar, talked about the modernisation of the Slovenian port of Koper, which might open new opportunities for Czech exporters, Sobotka said after their meeting yesterday. Cerar said Slovenia would appreciate any Czech support.

