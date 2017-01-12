Chef brings attention to cuisine of M...

Chef brings attention to cuisine of Melania Trump's homeland

Tuesday Jan 10

Ana Ros , who starred last year in an episode of the "Chef's Table" Netflix series, runs what some consider Slovenia's best restaurant in a remote village inn. Slovenian tourism officials recently brought Ros to New York to showcase her culinary talents at a time when tourism in the tiny country is booming, up to nearly 3 million tourists a year in a country of 2 million people.

Chicago, IL

