Chef brings attention to cuisine of Melania Trump's homeland

This April 2016 photo provided by Hisa Franko shows a dish by chef Ana Ros at her restaurant, Hisa Franko, in the remote village of Kobarid, in the western part of Slovenia. Ros, 44, who starred last year in an episode of the "Chef's Table" Netflix series, heads the kitchen and her husband Valter Kramar, 49, is the resident cheese and wine expert at the inn and restaurant on the small farm he inherited from his father.

