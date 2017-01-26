BRIEF-Omni Health consolidated profor...

BRIEF-Omni Health consolidated proforma income $1.6 mln

Monday Jan 23

Reports $1.0m net income and a $1.6m consolidated proforma income for 1st quarter of fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: LJUBLJANA, Jan 23 Slovenia's consumer confidence indicator rose to an all-time-high in January, the national statistics office said on Monday, supporting expectations that the business sentiment indicator, due out this week, will also show an advance.

