Beyond Semiconductor partners with Ru...

Beyond Semiconductor partners with Rubicon Labs to deliver full stack ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Design And Reuse

Ljubljana, Slovenia – January 17, 2017 – Beyond Semiconductor today announced a strategic collaboration with Rubicon Labs. Developed over the past three years, the partnership combines Rubicon Labs' cloud based device identity and security platform with Beyond Semiconductor's processor and secure system-wide design competence to deliver security and identity for IoT, IIoT and data center ecosystems According to industry estimates, more than 20 billion IoT devices will connect to the cloud in the next five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Design And Reuse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Dec 20 pamios216 14
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
News Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15) Jun '15 Joe Serpa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC