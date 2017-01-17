Beyond Semiconductor partners with Rubicon Labs to deliver full stack ...
Ljubljana, Slovenia – January 17, 2017 – Beyond Semiconductor today announced a strategic collaboration with Rubicon Labs. Developed over the past three years, the partnership combines Rubicon Labs' cloud based device identity and security platform with Beyond Semiconductor's processor and secure system-wide design competence to deliver security and identity for IoT, IIoT and data center ecosystems According to industry estimates, more than 20 billion IoT devices will connect to the cloud in the next five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Design And Reuse.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|pamios216
|14
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
|Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Joe Serpa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC