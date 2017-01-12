Another sale attempt for Telekom Slov...

Another sale attempt for Telekom Slovenije?

Thursday Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

The Slovenian government is considering another attempt at privatising incumbent fixed and mobile operator Telekom Slovenije. Telecompaper cites a report from Delo which says a study is being carried out over the next few months to examine the potential for a sale of the state's majority interest in the telco.

