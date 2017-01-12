Alfred Ehrhardt Foundation presents A...

Alfred Ehrhardt Foundation presents Andrej ZdraviA 's film installation Ocean Cantos

Andrej ZdraviA A's film installation Ocean Cantos represents the first exhibition of the Alfred Ehrhardt Foundation dedicated to a contemporary filmmaker and sound composer. ZdraviA shares with photographer Alfred Ehrhardt A- also a filmmaker and musician A- a passion for music and nature, in particular for the observation of the patterns and the chaotic powers of the sea.

