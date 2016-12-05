When human food is around, bears don'...

When human food is around, bears don't hibernate as long

Most bears slow their metabolism and go into a deep slumber for most of the winter, but not all bear hibernations last the same amount of time. New research suggests the availability of human food is linked with shorter hibernation times.

