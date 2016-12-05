When human food is around, bears don't hibernate as long
Most bears slow their metabolism and go into a deep slumber for most of the winter, but not all bear hibernations last the same amount of time. New research suggests the availability of human food is linked with shorter hibernation times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|pamios216
|14
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov 25
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
|Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Joe Serpa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC