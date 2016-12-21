South Atlantic whale sanctuary

Countries led by Japan on Tuesday blocked a move by South American and African states to create a South Atlantic sanctuary for whales they say are endangered by hunting despite a global moratorium in force for 30 years. PORTOROZ, Slovenia PORTOROZ, Slovenia Countries led by Japan on Tuesday blocked a move by South American and African states to create a South Atlantic sanctuary for whales they say are endangered by hunting despite a global moratorium in force for 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Atlantic Remote Territories Media Association.