Slovenia amended its constitution to protect its clean water supplies from corporate greed
In recent days, the country where the next first lady, Melania Trump, calls home did something to protect its citizens: The government of Slovenia amended its constitution to protect its vast supply of clean water from corporate greed. In 2013, as reported by Natural Blaze , then-CEO of Nestle, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, was heavily criticized when he publicly declared that water is not a human right but instead a market commodity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|pamios216
|14
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov 25
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
|Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Joe Serpa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC