Slovenia amended its constitution to protect its clean water supplies from corporate greed

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: NewsTarget.com

In recent days, the country where the next first lady, Melania Trump, calls home did something to protect its citizens: The government of Slovenia amended its constitution to protect its vast supply of clean water from corporate greed. In 2013, as reported by Natural Blaze , then-CEO of Nestle, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, was heavily criticized when he publicly declared that water is not a human right but instead a market commodity.

Chicago, IL

