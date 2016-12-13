Slovenia amended its constitution to protect its clean water supplies from corporate greed

In recent days, the country where the next first lady, Melania Trump, calls home did something to protect its citizens: The government of Slovenia amended its constitution to protect its vast supply of clean water from corporate greed. In 2013, as reported by Natural Blaze , then-CEO of Nestle, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, was heavily criticized when he publicly declared that water is not a human right but instead a market commodity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.