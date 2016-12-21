Melania Trump-themed Sevnica honey on display at a tourist...
Melania Trump-themed Sevnica honey on display at a tourist information center and shop, Nov. 29, 2016 in Sevnica, Slovenia. Local businesses are taking advantage of the town's association with the next first lady of the United States.
