No more Melania Trump underwear for Slovenians
The future U.S. first lady has hired a law firm in her native country to protect her name and image from being used on numerous products that have sprung up since her husband, Donald Trump, was elected president. Natasa Pirc Musar, director of the Pirc Musar & Partnerji law firm, said Friday that the use of the name "Melania Trump" for commercial purposes without approval of her client would be against the law in the small Alpine state and would represent a violation of personal rights.
