No more Melania Trump underwear for S...

No more Melania Trump underwear for Slovenians

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 3 Read more: The China Post

The future U.S. first lady has hired a law firm in her native country to protect her name and image from being used on numerous products that have sprung up since her husband, Donald Trump, was elected president. Natasa Pirc Musar, director of the Pirc Musar & Partnerji law firm, said Friday that the use of the name "Melania Trump" for commercial purposes without approval of her client would be against the law in the small Alpine state and would represent a violation of personal rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Dec 20 pamios216 14
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov 25 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
News Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15) Jun '15 Joe Serpa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,593

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC