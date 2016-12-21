Melania Trump Hires Law Firm to Prote...

Melania Trump Hires Law Firm to Protect Her Image in Slovenia

Sunday Dec 4 Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Melania Trump has hired the well-respected law firm Pirc Musar & Partnerji in her native Slovenia to warn people against profiting off her name and image. Honey jars "from Melania's home garden," pancakes with golden dust and a special breakfast with strawberries - these are just a few of the many products that Slovenian entrepreneurs have been offering for sale since her husband, Donald Trump, became president-elect of the United States.

