Melania Trump Hires Law Firm to Protect Her Image in Slovenia

Melania Trump has hired the well-respected law firm Pirc Musar & Partnerji in her native Slovenia to warn people against profiting off her name and image. Honey jars "from Melania's home garden," pancakes with golden dust and a special breakfast with strawberries - these are just a few of the many products that Slovenian entrepreneurs have been offering for sale since her husband, Donald Trump, became president-elect of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.