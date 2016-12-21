Kiwanis Club learns about Slovenia

Kiwanis Club learns about Slovenia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Tehachapi News

Slovenia captured Christina Cunningham's heart when she first visited there in 1970. Since then she has returned four times because of the beauty of the country and the warm welcome from the people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Dec 20 pamios216 14
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... Nov 25 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
News Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15) Jun '15 Joe Serpa 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,586

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC