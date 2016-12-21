Cma CGM Rolls out Adrimed Express Line
CMA CGM, a leading worldwide shipping group, has announced the new service offer Adrimed Express which directly links the ports of the Adriatic Sea and Egypt. This innovative, fast and reliable service links Egypt, Malta, Croatia, Italy, and Slovenia.
