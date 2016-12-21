Slovenia's Q3 growth beats forecasts, Melania factor boosts tourism

LJUBLJANA, Nov 30 Slovenia beat forecasts with 1 percent growth in the third quarter compared to the 2015 quarter - its strongest quarterly growth for more than two years - boosted by consumer spending and exports, including tourism, data showed on Wednesday. Tourist overnight stays rose 13 percent in month-on-month in October and, while most tourists were from Italy, Austria and Germany, U.S. visitor numbers to the homeland of future First Lady Melania Trump rose 11 percent in the first ten months.

