Slovenia PM: Melania Trump could inspire US-Russia detente

Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Cerar said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday that the tiny Alpine state where future US first lady Melania Trump was born and raised "could become a bridge between the two superpowers" which have been at odds over a number of issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.