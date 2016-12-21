Slovenia PM: Melania Trump could insp...

Slovenia PM: Melania Trump could inspire US-Russia detente

Monday Nov 28 Read more: Connecticut Post

Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Cerar said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday that the tiny Alpine state where future US first lady Melania Trump was born and raised "could become a bridge between the two superpowers" which have been at odds over a number of issues.

