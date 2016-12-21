Slovenia PM: Melania Trump could inspire US-Russia detente
Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Cerar said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday that the tiny Alpine state where future US first lady Melania Trump was born and raised "could become a bridge between the two superpowers" which have been at odds over a number of issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|pamios216
|14
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov 25
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
|Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Joe Serpa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC