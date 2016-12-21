EUFF 2016: A Slovenian gal falls for ...

EUFF 2016: A Slovenian gal falls for a Danish girl in the meandering Dual

Monday Nov 28

The promise that Slovenian filmmaker Nejc Gavoda showed with his debut feature A Trip takes a long time to resurface in his sophomore film, Dual . When a connecting flight from Denmark to Greece is cancelled, Danish passenger Iben finds herself stuck overnight in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana.

Chicago, IL

