Death toll at KGHM Polish copper mine rises to four
Nov 30 The death toll from an earth tremor at the Rudna copper mine in southwestern Poland has risen to four, the mine's director Pawel Markowski said on Wednesday. The tremor hit the Rudna copper mine, owned by KGHM at 2009 GMT on Tuesday, the company said, causing extensive damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|pamios216
|14
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s...
|Nov 25
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
|Kosovo urges Slovenia to allow ex-PM return home (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Joe Serpa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC