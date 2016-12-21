BRIEF-IDFC Bank partners with Capital Float for digital lending to SMEs
IDFC Bank has partnered with Bangalore-based online lending platform, Capital Float, to provide digital lending to small businesses across India. The partnership will address the needs of borrowers who have no access to organized bank credit, with limited or no documentation and without existing credit history.
