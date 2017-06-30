The oldest pilgrimage in eastern Slov...

The oldest pilgrimage in eastern Slovakia marked several anniversaries

Nearly a half-million people attended the annual pilgrimage to the Marianska Hora near Levoca that took place on July 1 and 2. The event, attended by both Slovaks and foreigners, culminated with a mass celebrated by Italian Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, Penitentiary Major of the Apostolic Penitentiary at the Vatican, at the Basilica of the Visitation of Our Lady. The oldest pilgrimage in eastern Slovakia marked several anniversaries this year.

