Slovak pupils go to US to compete at World Robot Olympics
Students from the Galileo Bilingual Grammar School in Bratislava will represent Slovakia at the first International Robot Olympics due to take place in Washington DC between July 16 and 18. In order to take part, they had to construct and programme a robot to separate balls of different colours and put them into their proper holes. A robot kit including a package of parts for construction was sent in advance from the USA.
