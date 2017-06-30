Slovak pupils go to US to compete at ...

Slovak pupils go to US to compete at World Robot Olympics

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Students from the Galileo Bilingual Grammar School in Bratislava will represent Slovakia at the first International Robot Olympics due to take place in Washington DC between July 16 and 18. In order to take part, they had to construct and programme a robot to separate balls of different colours and put them into their proper holes. A robot kit including a package of parts for construction was sent in advance from the USA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,032 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC