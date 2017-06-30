Sisi due in Hungary to attend Visegrad Group summit
Also known as Visegrad Four, the gathering, which groups Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic, is together the fifth economy in Europe and the 12th in the world. The president is scheduled to have meetings during the visit with top officials in Hungary, including President Janos Ader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the parliament's speaker Laszlo Kover.
