Sisi due in Hungary to attend Visegra...

Sisi due in Hungary to attend Visegrad Group summit

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Egypt Today

Also known as Visegrad Four, the gathering, which groups Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic, is together the fifth economy in Europe and the 12th in the world. The president is scheduled to have meetings during the visit with top officials in Hungary, including President Janos Ader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the parliament's speaker Laszlo Kover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,619 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC