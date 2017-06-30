Mistakes led to the shooting of the bear

Mistakes led to the shooting of the bear

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The death of the female bear Ingrid, carried out on June 1 by hunters near the Liptovska Kokava village, was avoidable. Before she was shot down, those responsible offered to move her to distant forest districts or localities - but nobody wanted her, the Sme daily wrote on July 4. This comes from the results of a scrutiny by the working group set up by Environment Minister Laszlo Solymos , which included State Forestry of the Tatra National Park , the academic community and the third sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,031 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC