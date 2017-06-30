Missing items at Matica Slovenska are under investigation
The District Prosecutor's Office and police in Martin are already looking into the case of the missing items, the Sme daily wrote on July 6. The organisation recently opened a safe deposit in its building in Martin with the supervision of a state notary - only to find that several dozen gold objects were missing. These come from an earlier, nation-wide fundraiser and collection-drive to support the organisation that claims to represent all Slovaks, both those in the country and those abroad.
