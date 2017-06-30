Manager of one of the biggest refugee...

Manager of one of the biggest refugee camps will lead discussion in Bratislava

Kilian Klenschmidt will talk about dire conditions in the Za'atari camp in Jordan, situated close to the Syrian border. The dire conditions faced by refugees will be the main topic of discussion with Kilian Kleinschmidt, founder of Za'atari in Jordan, one of the biggest refugee camps in the world run by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees .

Chicago, IL

